Nordwind to resume Makhachkala-Perm flights in May

16 Dec. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian airline Nordwind will resume flights between Makhachkala and Perm in the spring-summer period, according to information published on the airline's website.

Starting May 1, flights will begin flying twice a week — on Thursdays and Sundays. They will depart from Makhachkala at 00:05 (Moscow time) and arrive in Perm at 5:05 local time. The return flight is scheduled for 15:15. Arrival at the Dagestani airport will be at 16:15. The time difference between the cities is 2 hours.

Flight time Makhachkala-Perm is about 3 hours.