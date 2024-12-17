First plane from Urumqi lands in Tbilisi

17 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Air China, the country's largest airline, has officially launched operations in the Georgian airline market, the United Airports of Georgia reported.

The airline completed its inaugural flight from Urumqi to Tbilisi International Airport, carrying 98 passengers on a Boeing 737-800. In a return flight, 121 travellers departed from Tbilisi for China.

The launch was celebrated with a special reception - organised by TAV Georgia, the company operating the Tbilisi airport - for the first passengers and airline representatives.

Head of the Commercial Department of the UAG Vako Chilashvili said the company, “one of the largest” Chinese airlines, would operate flights between Urumqi and Tbilisi three times a week, with a potential for increased frequency “based on demand”.