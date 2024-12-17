National Statistics Office reveals Georgia's average salaries

17 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Average monthly nominal earnings in Georgia increased by 10.9% in the third quarter of 2024, rising by 201.3 lari to reach a total of 2,056.7 lari compared to the same quarter in the previous year, the National Statistics Office (Sakstat) reported.

The Office said the highest monthly earnings had been recorded in the information and communication sector, where workers earned an average of 3,976.9 lari, reflecting an increase of 0.5% from last year.

Other sectors exhibiting substantial earnings included:

Construction, with an average of 3,198.2 lari, up 5.4%

Financial and insurance sector at 3,186.6 lari, up 13.5%

Professional, scientific, and technical sectors, which surged to 3,062.9 lari, up 17.1%

The earnings gap between genders remained prevalent, with average earnings at 1,650.6 lari for women and 2,451 lari for men. Women experienced an annual earnings growth of 191.5 lari (13.1%), while men's earnings grew by 217 lari - 9.7%. Across nearly all economic sectors, men continue to earn more than women, the Office said.

In the business sector, employees saw an increase by 9.1%, raising their average earnings to 2,190.1 lari. Notably, the information and communication sector reported a decrease of 0.2%, bringing earnings to 4,065.8 lari, while professional, scientific, and technical sectors recorded an increase of 16.9%, averaging 3,500.5 lari.

Meanwhile, employees in the non-business and financial sectors benefited from a 14.8% increase, bringing their average earnings to 1,813.5 lari, with financial and insurance activities leading in this domain.

Tbilisi and the Mtskheta-Mtianeti region of the country continued to lead in average earnings.