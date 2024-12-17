Two people killed in Moscow blast

17 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

As a result of the explosion on Moscow’s Ryazansky Avenue, two people were killed this morning.

The explosion shook the first floor of a residential building that was not gasified on Ryazansky Avenue in southeastern Moscow. The blast damaged the facade glazing of the first four floors of the building.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a probe into a Moscow blast that left two people killed, the Committee’s Moscow department reported.

Investigators and criminalists are currently working at the scene.