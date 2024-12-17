New substation to help Georgia meet growing electricity demands

17 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze emphasised the significance of the newly inaugurated Tskaltubo 500 substation in the western Imereti region, describing it as an “important facility” for the enhancement to the country's electric transmission network that would bolster high-voltage infrastructure and enable Georgia to meet its growing electricity demands.

The PM noted the substation, built with a $19.8 million investment, was set to provide support for “safely channelling power” from western Georgia while facilitating connection of new hydropower plants into the national energy system.

"All this will increase the regional infrastructure’s capacity and enhance both the export and transit potential of Georgia’s electricity resources”, Kobakhidze said.

According to him, the Georgian State Electrosystem completed the construction phase for the station, employing about 350 workers, a majority of them Georgian citizens.

The PM also highlighted the project adhered to “all environmental regulations” specified by Georgian law, as well as the environmental and social standards of the World Bank.

Additionally, as part of ongoing efforts to boost energy capacity and utilise renewable resources, Kobakhidze announced the Government’s plan to construct an 80-km-long, 500 kV power transmission line of Jvari-Tskaltubo, to connect the newly inaugurated substation to the existing Jvari 500 substation.