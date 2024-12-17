Kobakhidze refers to EU sanctions as “anti-Georgian step”

17 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze assessed the EU decision on suspending visa-free travel for holders of Georgian diplomatic passports as an “unequivocally anti-Georgian step”.

According to the PM, such decisions are “undermining the credibility of European bodies in the eyes of the Georgian public”.

“Although this recommendation has essentially a symbolic meaning, it should be assessed as an unequivocally anti-Georgian step that undermines the credibility of European bodies in the eyes of the Georgian public”, Kobakhidze said.

The PM further extended his gratitude to Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, Spain and Romania for “defending the interests of the Georgian people”.