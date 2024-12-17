Iran rejects decline in crude oil export

17 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the Iranian National Oil Company (NIOC) Hamid Bovard stressed that the report of Iran's crude oil export decline is false.

He pointed out that the crude oil export situation of our country is the same as before.

"We are in a good situation in relation to the sale and export of crude oil," Bovard said.

The head of National Oil Company pointed out that there is no reason to worry about the process of selling and exporting oil, IRNA reported.

In July, Iran's Oil Minister Javad Oji said the country plans to increase its daily crude production to 4 mln barrels per day by late March 2025.