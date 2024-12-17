Armenian authorities to cut off Russian TV channels?

17 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The matter of removing Russian TV channels from multiplexes in Armenia is actively discussed within the Armenian authorities, the Armenian Past daily reported.

"Our sources close to the ruling Civil Contract Party inform that Pashinyan's authorities seems to have a final decision on this matter; that is, to cut Russian TV channels off the air in Armenia once and for all. According to our source, the process will start already in January," the daily reported.

There are reports that the Armenian authorities are trying to find legal "loopholes," options to restrict the broadcasting of "non-multiplex" Russian TV channels as well, especially the so-called "information-political" ones, News.am reported.