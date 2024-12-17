Oil spill causes state of emergency in Anapa

17 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spilled oil has washed up along dozens of kilometers of the Black Sea coast of Russia’s Krasnodar Region after two tankers were badly damaged in a storm, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

Operational headquarters have urgently begun their work in both municipalities, the governor said.

Groups from the regional detachment Kuban-Spas and the Russian Emergencies Ministry were sent to eliminate the consequences of the oil spill, volunteers also came to help.

On December 15, the Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239 oil tankers were damaged in a storm. The Volgoneft 212’s bow was torn off, and the vessel ran aground. The disaster resulted in a fuel oil leak into the Black Sea waters.

Earlier it was reported that the two tankers carried a total of about 9,000 tons of oil.