17 Dec. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chechnya plans to double the tourist flow to 800,000 people by the end of 2025, the Mayor of Dagestan Khas-Magomed Kadyrov said.

"We expect that the tourist flow to the republic will almost double next year. In 2023, our region became the leader in terms of tourist flow growth among the North Caucasus republics: 400,000 guests visited the region, which is 30% more than in the previous year",

Khas-Magomed Kadyrov said.

He noted that the development of infrastructure, including the reconstruction of Grozny's airport and the construction of the Veduchi complex, will have a positive impact on the growth of the tourist flow.

The reconstruction of the station will also expand railway communication with other Russian regions and establish new tourist routes.

Let us remind you that Chechnya plans to receive about 400,000 tourists by the end of 2024.