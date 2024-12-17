Moscow and Tehran discuss Syria

17 Dec. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Head of Russian Foreign Ministry Mikhail Bogdanov met with the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

According the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed the current situation in Syria and emphasized the need to stabilize the situation quickly.

Bogdanov and Jalali agreed to continue close foreign policy coordination between Russia and Tehran on current Middle East issues.

The ministry added that the diplomats noted the importance of promoting a comprehensive settlement based on respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.