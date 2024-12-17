Vacation in Türkiye to become 10% more expensive for Russians in 2025

17 Dec. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In 2025, tours to Türkiye for Russian vacationers will become more expensive again, with a price increase of 10% expected, the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI) reported.

"This year, the growth did not exceed 5-10%. For next year, we already have the forecast that the increase will not exceed 10%. Given the inflationary processes in Türkiye, this is still a moderate increase in prices",

Vice President of RTI Dmitry Gorin said.

The issue of payment for Russians abroad, including in Türkiye, remains unresolved. According to Gorin, countries interested in a high tourist flow from Russia could find a solution, such as issuing special bank cards for Russian tourists.