17 Dec. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that Estonia and Lithuania had staged provocations. The politician noted that the leadership of these countries had been instructed to do this.

He emphasized that those behind the provocation had failed, since Georgia did not succumd to these actions. The country remained committed to its regime of unilateral friendship.

The Prime Minister also responded to the words of Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who said that the statements of the Georgian leadership were "hostile and full of lies".

Kobakhidze added that Tbilisi would maintain a regime of unilateral friendship with Estonia and Lithuania. He concluded that Georgia's position would remain unchanged.