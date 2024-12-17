Türkiye remains priority destination for Russians for New Year holidays

17 Dec. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye remains a priority destination for Russian tourists during the New Year holidays, the Russian Consul General in Istanbul Andrey Buravov said in a conversation with journalists.

He reported that there are no problems with long-term vacation bookings in Türkiye

"Statistics show that there are not particularly fewer tourists. In some places, there has even been an increase. For the New Year, in particular, booking is going well and in advance as far as I know from media reports",

Andrey Buravov said.

He recalled the already refuted report that Türkiye had stopped accepting holiday bookings from Russians due to US sanctions against Gazprombank. Buravov noted that tourists might encounter problems in some cases, but they are definitely not widespread.

Let us remind you that Türkiye plans to receive over 61 million foreign tourists by the end of 2024. According to statistics, Russian citizens are expected to be the most frequent visitors.