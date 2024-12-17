EU ready to start working with new authorities in Syria

17 Dec. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU intends to start cooperating with the new authorities in Syria, particularly with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham movement (an organization banned in Russia), the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Our senior diplomat (the head of the EU delegation to Syria) returns to Damascus. We already have a European presence in Damascus through our humanitarian teams",

Ursula von der Leyen said.

The President of the European Commission emphasized that the EU had previously worked in Syria on a humanitarian basis, avoiding contacts with the government of Bashar al-Assad.

Now, the EU intends to establish direct interaction with the new authorities in Damascus.

According to von der Leyen, the EU plans to provide assistance in Syria's reconstruction, particularly focusing on energy infrastructure, as well as water supply.