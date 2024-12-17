Number of snow leopards in Kazakhstan doubles

17 Dec. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Work is actively progressing in Kazakhstan to preserve the population of snow leopards. The Minister of Ecology of the republic, Yerlan Nysanbayev, reported a twofold increase in the number of these leopards.

"Thanks to the efforts taken to protect and monitor snow leopards, we have managed to increase the number from the critical level of the 1990s by more than 2 times, bringing it to about 180 individuals",

Yerlan Nysanbayev said.

As part of the work to preserve these unique predators, Kazakhstan's authorities cooperate with neighboring states and create protected natural areas. It is noted that about 70% of the snow leopard's habitat is protected by the state.