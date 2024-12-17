More than 4 km of coastline in Anapa cleared of fuel oil spill consequences

17 Dec. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Volunteers are working to clear the coastline of Anapa from the consequences of the fuel oil spill. Over the past 24 hours, more than 4 km of coastline has been cleared.

It is reported that in Anapa and the Temryuk District, volunteers and environmental activists have removed over 12 tons of fuel oil-contaminated sand.

Over 400 people have been involved in cleaning up the coastal area, and 65 pieces of equipment have been used.

A state of emergency has been declared at the municipal level in several settlements of the Temryuk District, as well as in the village of Blagoveshchenskaya.

It should be noted that on December 15, the Volgoneft-212 and the Volgoneft-239 fuel oil tankers sank in the Kerch Strait, causing a fuel spill.