18 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

One person was killed and four others injured on Tuesday in a gas station explosion in the Uzbek city of Ferghana, local media reported, citing authorities.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and quickly extinguished the fire that followed the explosion.

It is reported that the incident was caused by violations of the technological process and failure to comply with safety regulations during the discharge of liquefied gas.