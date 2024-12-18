Azerbaijan does not need military bases abroad - president

18 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Media reports about Turkey's plans to establish a Turkish military base in Azerbaijan are political speculations, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency Dmitry Kiselev.

The head of state recalled that there is a point in the Shusha Declaration about the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, and this point implies mutual military assistance in case of threat and aggression, RIA Novosti reported.

"The obligation of Azerbaijan and Turkey is to come to each other's aid if one or the other country faces an external threat, external aggression. Therefore, this point does not, in fact, make the creation of permanent military infrastructures in this area unnecessary," Ilham Aliyev said.

As for media reports about plans to establish a Turkish military base in Azerbaijan, these are political speculations, there is no need for it. Moreover, today it is almost impossible to hide any military base anywhere in the world, the Azerbaijani leader added.