New Kyrgyzstan's prime minister appointed

18 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree appointing Adylbek Kasymaliyev as the prime minister of the republic, the Kyrgyz presidential press service reported.

"The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed a decree, according to which <...> Kasymaliev Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev was appointed Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic - Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic," the message on the president's website reads.

Earlier in the day, the Kyrgyz parliament agreed on Kasymaliyev's appointment, TASS reported.

Other presidential orders appointed Daniyar Amangeldiyev first deputy prime minister and Bakyt Sydykov economy and commerce minister.