Ilham Aliyev urges to stop arming Armenia

18 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The process of arming Armenia is proceeding, Azerbaijan's calls to stop arming Armenia have not been heard in France and the U.S., Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with VGTRK and RIA Novosti.

The Western supply of offensive weapons to Armenia poses a practical threat to Azerbaijan.

"The weapons delivered by the government of [French President Emmanuel] Macron to Armenia are lethal offensive weapons that pose a practical threat to Azerbaijan," Ilham Aliyev said.

Baku has repeatedly warned Yerevan and Washington to halt these arms supplies, the head of state said.

"We have repeatedly informed Armenia and its patrons in the US State Department that this must stop. But, unfortunately, we have not been heard. The process of arming Armenia is proceeding at a great pace," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that Armenia will not be able to withstand an arms race with Azerbaijan.

"Despite the fact that they receive most of their arms from the West for free or in credit, which, of course, will then be written off. But even in this case they will not withstand an arms race with us," he added.

Armenia should not forget the results of the second Karabakh war and the antiterrorist operation in September 2023.