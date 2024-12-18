Russia and U.S. not to allow war between Russia and NATO - Ilham Aliyev

18 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and NATO should avoid direct confrontation at all costs, as the conflict between them would lead to catastrophic consequences, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview by director general of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group Dmitry Kiselev.

"I believe that Washington, Moscow, and other capitals will have enough wisdom to avoid such a nightmarish scenario," Ilham Aliyev said.

According to him, everyone realizes the "catastrophic consequences" of such conflict for all countries, especially for those that border the region, the president added.

The head of state noted that imagining such a scenario is like imagining a world apocalypse.