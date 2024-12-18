Baku two steps away from peace treaty with Yerevan - Ilham Aliyev

18 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Armenia had not agreed on two articles of the future peace treaty yet - on refraining from international lawsuits against each other and the presence of third countries on the border, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview by director general of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group Dmitry Kiselev.

The head of state has pointed out two of the 17 terms of the would-be peace treaty with Armenia that have yet to be resolved.