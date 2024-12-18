Damascus airport restarts flight services

18 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Damascus International Airport has resumed domestic commercial flights, Al Jazeera television reported.

Meanwhile, a Syrian Air flight, the first passenger service in 11 days, has departed to Aleppo in northwestern Syria, a flight dispatcher reported.

Earlier reports said that the public airport located in the Syrian capital would continue to dispatch and receive flights only with special permission from the country’s civil aviation authority until the evening of December 24.

While these restrictions remain in force, according to a NOTAM, or "notice to airmen" issued by flight dispatchers in Syria, and Aleppo Airport is still operating in this mode, the notice here is valid till 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on December 18.