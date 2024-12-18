Issue of Russian bases in Syria does not concern EU - Russian Foreign Ministry

18 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The issue of Russian military bases in Syria will be addressed within the framework of the dialogue between Moscow and Damascus, while the European Union has no role in this matter, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"The issue of Russian military bases in Syria does not concern the European Union. It will be considered exclusively within the framework of the dialogue between Moscow and Damascus," Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, the EU official said that the withdrawal of Russian bases should be a condition for the EU's dialogue with the new Syrian authorities.