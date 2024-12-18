Kobakhidze meets with Secretary General of Council of Europe

18 Dec. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Government of Georgia

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset arrived in Tbilisi on a visit. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze met with him and told about the situation in the country.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, the Georgian government reports.

"We agreed that close cooperation between our country and the Council of Europe will continue. Since the 1990s, we have had very close cooperation. It is in our interests for this cooperation to continue as actively as possible,”

- Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He noted that Alain Berset's visit plays a significant role in Georgia's European integration.