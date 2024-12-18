Mining to be banned in Caucasus

18 Dec. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Ministry of Energy supported the proposal to temporarily ban cryptocurrency mining in the regions of the North Caucasus. It will be banned until mid-March 2025.

In early 2025, in some regions of the North Caucasus, the Russian Ministry of Energy may legislatively ban cryptocurrency mining. The relevant law may affect the republics that are experiencing energy shortages and where the cost of electricity is subsidized by the state, Director General of the United Dispatch Office of the Southern Energy System Vyacheslav Afanasyev informed.

"In accordance with recently issued regulations, it is assumed that, upon the submission of the Ministry of Energy and regional executive authorities, the government may ban miners for some period,”

- Vyacheslav Afanasyev said.