Two fires extinguished in Dagestan in 24 hours

Two fires broke out in Dagestan in 24 hours. Private houses in Dokuzparinsky and Kizilyurtovsky districts caught fire. There are no casualties.

Two fires occurred in two districts of Dagestan over the past 24 hours, the press service of the republican Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

The first fire broke out in the village of Avadan in the Dokuzparinsky district. There, a residential building with an area of ​​120 square meters caught fire.

The second fire occurred in a private house with an area of ​​117 square meters in the village of Kirovaul in the Kizilyurtovsky district.

Firefighters completely extinguished two fires. There are no victims or injured as a result of the incidents.