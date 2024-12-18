Upper Lars closed for everyone

18 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Emergencies Ministry of North Ossetia

The Upper Lars checkpoint, which operates on the border between Russia and Georgia and was closed in the morning for heavy trucks, is now blocked for all vehicles amid dangerous weather conditions in Georgia.

Motorists trying to get to Georgia from Russia will have to wait for the conditions to improve: the raging winter weather have made it impossible to drive along the Georgian Military Road, the Emergencies Ministry of North Ossetia reports.

The rescue agency clarified that all vehicles are prohibited from driving along the section of the highway from Vladikavkaz to Lars. The instructions came into effect at 17.15 Moscow time. The ban will be lifted when the weather improves.

Earlier in the morning, from 10.20 Moscow time, heavy trucks were prohibited from driving through Upper Lars.