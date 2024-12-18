Azerbaijani Parliament speaker meets with Erdoğan

18 Dec. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation from Baku is visiting Türkiye. It is headed by Sahiba Gafarova. Today, she met with the President of Türkiye.

A parliamentary delegation from Azerbaijan is on an official visit to Ankara, the press service of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan informs.

The delegation from Baku is headed by Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, who participated in the TÜBA and TÜBITAK 2024 awards ceremony.

It is noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the event. The head of the parliament and the head of state had a conversation.