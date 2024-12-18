Council of Europe recognizes legitimacy of new Georgian authorities

18 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The visit of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset to Tbilisi indicates that the organization recognizes the legitimacy of the parliament elected on October 26 and the president of Georgia on December 14, the ruling Georgian Dream party stated.

Europe considers the new leadership of Georgia (the parliament and President Mikheil Kavelashvili) to be legitimate. The relevant opinion was expressed by the executive secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Mamuka Mdinaradze.

According to him, this is evidenced by the visit of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset to Tbilisi, which began today. Mdinaradze drew special attention to the fact that the European diplomat held a meeting with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, and he is scheduled to meet with other representatives of the country's leadership.