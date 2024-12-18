18 Dec. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia is currently being under pressure from Europe, which cannot but surprise, Dmitry Peskov said. According to the Kremlin representative, Russia does not intend to interfere in Tbilisi's affairs.

Moscow has not participated in the events in Georgia in any way and does not intend to do so in the future, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said.

According to him, the Russian side is surprised how European countries are openly interfering in Georgia’s affairs, "shamelessly pressuring” the Georgian leadership.