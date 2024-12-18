Türkiye, Lebanon to help Syria, Erdoğan says

18 Dec. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Türkiye

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Türkiye and Lebanon will work together on Syria. He added that stability of Damascus means stability of the Middle East.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati. At a joint press conference, he spoke about Syria.

Erdoğan called Türkiye and Lebanon important neighbors of Syria. He noted that Ankara and Beirut will work together to help Syria to get back on its feet.

The head of state said that the stability of the entire Middle East depends on the stability of Damascus.