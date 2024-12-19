Tbilisi Christmas Villages to open on December 21

19 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze announced the city’s Christmas Villages would open on December 21 on Orbeliani Square and recreational areas of Dedaena Park,

The mayor noted the Christmas Villages in Tbilisi will offer a variety of New Year’s Eve-themed installations, performances, cultural and sports activities, exhibition pavilions for children, and concerts.

According to Kaladze, visitors would be also invited to an open-air cinema, a Santa's house, an elf workshop, an amusement park and an ice rink, as well as an exhibition and sale of handmade items at the latter location.