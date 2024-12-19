Kazakhstan starts drilling at Karazhar block

19 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

KazakhTurkMunay LLP, a subsidiary of National Company KazMunayGas (KMG), has begun drilling the first exploratory well, 3,000 meters deep, at the Karazhar block in the Aktobe region, KMG said in a press release.

"Drilling of the first exploratory well at the exploration block is an important step in strengthening the resource base of the Aktobe region," KazMunayGas said.

In June 2024, KazMunayGas signed a contract for exploration and production at Karazhar.

KMG is focusing on the development of hard-to-recover reserves, expecting to secure about 70 million tons of additional oil production by 2050.