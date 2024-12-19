Turkish troops will not stay in Syria - Turkish Foreign Ministry

19 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye will have no reason to maintain a military presence in Syria, if the threats posed by migration and terrorism are eliminated, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

According to him, Türkiye's presence pursued two key goals.

"The first is to prevent a new wave of mass migration to Türkiye, as about 5 million people lived in opposition-controlled territories. The second is the fight against terrorism. Now that these problems are starting to be solved, we have no reason to stay in Syria," Hakan Fidan said.

According to the minister, Türkiye intends to use its influence in Syria to attract additional aid to the Syrian people, Trend reported.