Beach in Anapa cleaned of spilled oil

19 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Volunteers and rescuers cleaned the beach in a Black Sea village of spilled oil near Anapa, the Krasnodar Region emergency management service said in a statement.

"Within one day of December 18, volunteers and rescuers cleaned all of the fuel oil that had been washed up on the village’s central beach," the statement reads.

A total of 2 km of the coastline was cleaned that day in the Krasnodar Region’s Temryuk District, with almost 5 tons of oil-soiled sand removed.

Polluted sand is put in bags and taken to licensed waste treatment and disposal companies.

According to the Krasnodar Region Emergency Situations Ministry, rescuers and volunteers have collected a total of about 100 tons of fuel oil from the shoreline since the oil spill from two wrecked tankers on December 15. About 10 km of shoreline has been cleaned so far.