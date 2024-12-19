Georgian named UWW’s freestyle wrestler of the year

19 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United World Wrestling, the international governing body for the sport of wrestling, named Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili as freestyle wrestler of the year.

Petriashvil, three-time world champion, competed at the Summer Olympic Games 2024 in Paris and became Georgia’s third-ever freestyle Olympic gold medalist after defeating his Iranian rival Amir Hossein Zare in the men’s 125 kg category.

The 30-year-old athlete also secured a silver medal at the 2024 European Wrestling Championships following his loss to Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül in the final.