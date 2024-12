19 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Air Astana airline will launch a new flight en route Almaty-Frankfurt starting from June 1, 2025, the Air Astana press service reported.

It will fly three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Currently, Air Astana performs flights to Frankfurt from Astana and Uralsk.

The new flight is called to promote trade-economic, investment, tourist and cultural cooperation between the two countries, the Transport Ministry said in a statement.

The flights will be performed by ВС А321LR aircraft.