Georgia tightens control on illegal tree felling

19 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Department of Environmental Supervision of Georgia's Ministry of Environmental Protection said it was tightening control over illegal felling and sale of trees and plants across the country ahead of the holiday season.

The body said illegal felling, transportation and sale of conifer trees could incur fines of up to ₾2,000 ($711) for the first offence and ₾5,000 ($1,779) for repeated acts.

It added offenders would be responsible for damages caused and face criminal charges if damage exceeded ₾1,000 ($355).

The agency noted conifer trees could be harvested legally from dedicated plantations and homesteads, or imported from abroad.

It also said sale of legally obtained trees or plants required documents confirming ownership, with certificates of origin, issued by local municipalities, required for transportation of trees obtained from privately owned plots of land or artificially grown plantations.