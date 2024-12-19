Putin speaks about prospects of military bases in Syria

19 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was still considering whether to keep its military bases in Syria.

"We’ll need to decide for ourselves how our relationships will look with those political forces that now control and will control the situation in the country in the future. Our interests need to coincide," Putin said.

At the same time, Moscow has already proposed to its partners in Syria and neighboring countries to use the Khmeymim airbase for humanitarian aid deliveries, the head of state noted.

The Russian president also said Russia had evacuated 4,000 Iranian soldiers from Syria's Khmeimim base at the request from Tehran.