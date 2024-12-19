Azerbaijan enters D-8

19 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has joined the 'Islamic Eight' (D-8) as a new member, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said at the 11th D-8 Summit in Cairo.



"I greet the brotherly country Azerbaijan as a new member of the D-8, I want to welcome it," the Prime Minister emphasized.



The PM expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will contribute to achieving the goals of the D-8, APA reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Azerbaijan's accession to D-8.

The Turkish leader noted that with Azerbaijan's accession to the organization, it has become stronger than yesterday.

The 'Islamic Eight' includes Türkiye, Iran, Nigeria, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh.