Tourists continue to book holidays in Anapa

19 Dec. 17:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tourists are not cancelling tours to Anapa following the oil spill in the Kerch Strait, Vice President of ATOR Sergey Romashkin said.

"We are not observing any tour cancellations for the upcoming dates — from the end of December to January 8. Tourists who go to Anapa to celebrate the New Year are mainly focused on holidays in high-star hotels. As for the summer season, sales have just begun, and they are infrequent. So far we have not seen any reaction from tourists to the emergency in Anapa",

Sergey Romashkin said.

Many travelers who are currently in Anapa are joining volunteers to help clean up polluted beaches. Tour operators hope that the consequences of the emergency will be completely eliminated by the summer season, Sergey Romashkin added in a conversation with the Kommersant-Kuban newspaper.