Kallas: EU to impose new sanctions against Georgian authorities

19 Dec. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leaders of the EU country will continue discussing measures to put pressure on the Georgian leadership, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas told reporters ahead of the EU summit in Brussels.

"We are discussing what else we can do regarding Georgia to put real pressure on the government so that it refrains from using violence against protesters, stops suppressing the opposition and sends a very strong signal on behalf of the European Union",

Kaja Kallas said.

Earlier, the EU foreign ministers agreed to suspend the visa-free regime for Georgian diplomats. However, Hungary and Slovakia opposed this decision.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has also announced plans to impose additional sanctions against the Georgian authorities before Donald Trump's inauguration.