Counterfeiters stage masquerade to circulate fake banknotes in Armenia

19 Dec. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the republican Ministry of Internal Affairs, the novice counterfeiters were detained in the north of Armenia.

Law enforcement officers received a signal that two young people – a male and a female, both about 18-20 years old – had purchased goods at a stall, paying for them with counterfeit money.

The law enforcement officers compared the message with information received earlier from one of the city taxi drivers: he said that two girls paid for the trip with a counterfeit banknote and then disappeared. At the same time, they left a bag full of counterfeit banknotes of 10,000 and 1,000 drams in the car.

It was later discovered that both crimes had been committed by the same people. To confuse potential pursuers, the young man dressed up as a girl during the taxi ride.