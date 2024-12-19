Azerbaijan and Georgia ready to supply electricity to Russia in case of accident

19 Dec. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian side is interested in supplying electricity from Georgia and Azerbaijan in case of a critical power supply situation. Tbilisi and Baku confirmed their readiness to supply electricity to Russia, Alexandra Panina, a member of the board of Inter RAO, said.

"We have received a response. Azerbaijan responded that it could provide emergency assistance in the amount of 250-300 MW. Georgia replied that it would depend on the situation. They cannot promise in advance, but they will make a decision depending on the situation",

Alexandra Panina said.

This fall, the Russian side asked Georgia and Azerbaijan to allocate a reserve of electricity for potential export to the Russian Federation in case of a difficult situation.

It is noted that Azerbaijan has already supplied Russia with electricity this year.