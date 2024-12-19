UK announces sanctions against Georgian Interior Ministry

19 Dec. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to information on the UK government website, the Georgian Interior Ministry has been subject to sanctions by the UK.

The sanctions target the Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri, his deputy Aleksandre Darakhvelidze, the Director of the Tbilisi Police Department Sulkhan Tamazashvili and other Georgian law enforcement officers. The UK holds them responsible for human rights violations.

They are now banned from entering the UK and conducting economic activity in the kingdom, and their assets have been frozen.