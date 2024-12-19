Pezeshkian notes importance of D-8 countries' geographical location for world trade

19 Dec. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of the geographical location of the Islamic Eight (D-8) countries in the context of the development of international trade.

Pezeshkian also noted the importance of developing modern technologies to prevent economic problems of the summit participating countries. The Iranian President highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence technology.

Pezeshkian also noted the growth of trade turnover between the organization's countries. The Iranian president considers the development of barter between the countries to be a promising direction for enhancing economic cooperaton.

Let us remind you that the Islamic Eight includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan and Türkiye, and now Azerbaijan.