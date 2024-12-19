Turkish hotel chain acquires its own charter airline

19 Dec. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Süleyman Kilit, the owner of the Kilit Group hotel chain, has acquired Southwind Airlines, Airport Haber reports.

"According to the information received, Southwind Airlines, which began operations in August 2022 under Cortex Aviation, has been acquired by Süleyman Kilit, the owner of Kilit Group",

said in the message.

The charter carrier was established to work with the Russian market. The transfer of the company to the owner of Kilit Group will strengthen the Turkish hotels Crystal Hotels and Nirvana Hotels, and will also give the holding an opportunity to reach a new level.

Among Russian tour operators, Coral Travel and PEGAS Touristik work with Southwind Airlines

It should be noted that Türkiye remains the most popular foreign destination for Russians. Many tourists have plans to go to Turkish resorts for the New Year.