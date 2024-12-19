US spent 20 years trying to change Iranian government

19 Dec. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington spent 20 years attempting to change the government in Iran and conducted experiments for this purpose.

At the same time, the US politician admitted that all US attempts to change the leadership of the Islamic Republic ended in vain.

Blinken said that the US tried to support the population inside the country through "investments", but it turned out to be difficult to do such things from a distance.

He also recalled that Tehran and Washington currently do not have bilateral diplomatic relations. The Secretary of State added that new attempts should be treated with caution.